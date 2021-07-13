5 people rescued after three-alarm fire at the Suffolk Tower Apartments

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on scene of a three-alarm fire at the Suffolk Tower Apartments.

Emergency communcations say they were notified around 4:03 a.m. for the fire in the 100 block of North Main Street. Officials say five people have been rescued from the structure.

The fire was marked under control around 5 a.m. There is no word on the victim’s conditions.

Recent information from building officials say the apartment building includes 50 occupied units, and a total of 118 individuals.

Police are also on scene and currently have the roadway closed from the 100 to 200 block of North Main Street for staging of emergency vehicles.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

