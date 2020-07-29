Firefighters remind residents to check smoke alarms after responding to early morning house fire in NC

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Duck Fire Department and Duck Police Department responded to an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Poteskeet Drive in Duck, North Carolina.

The occupants were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors in the home and escaped unharmed. Officials said the fire was contained to the exterior of the home and no other surrounding homes were involved.

The cause remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, Corolla Fire and Rescue, and Dare County EMS.

