NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Norfolk responded to a structure fire early Friday morning.

Dispatch said they received the call at 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street. The fire was marked under control a short time later. It was contained to the roof.

No injuries were reported. There is no other details at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.