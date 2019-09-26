Fire investigation underway at senior living apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire that broke out on the third floor of a senior living apartment, causing a large emergency response to the complex off Tidewater Drive, has been marked under control.

Norfolk firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the apartment at Stonebridge Manor Senior Adult Apartments when they arrived.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no major injuries were reported. The complex is in the 5000 block of Tidewater Drive.

#BREAKING TONIGHT @norfolkfireresc in force to the Stonebridge Manor Senior Adult Apartments in 5000 block of Tidewater Dr. Many family members await anxiously for info. Live report NOW on @WAVY_News 10 on @fox43news pic.twitter.com/xiMg2Jhff5 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) September 26, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Tidewater Drive is closed at Willow Wood Drive in the meantime.

WAVY has a crew at the scene gathering more details. Check back for updates online and on WAVY News 10 at 11.