GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – There is significant damage to a Gloucester home following a fire Thursday morning.

The home is located along Route 17/George Washington Memorial Highway. Crews closed one lane during the fire response.

There is no word yet how the fire started.

WAVY images from the scene show extensive fire damage to the front of the home, and part of the roof caved. Our crew also observed an ambulance and a wheelchair.

The Gloucester County Fire Chief spoke with WAVY’s Raven Payne and confirmed all four people inside made it out safely.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 9:25 a.m. It took them about 30 minutes to put out the flames. Abingdon fire crews assisted with the response.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with temporary housing.

Fire crews responded to a fire in Gloucester, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2024. (WAVY photo)

WAVY’s Raven Payne is in Gloucester working to get more information. Look for her coverage throughout the day on-air and online.