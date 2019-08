NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents made it out safely after their home caught fire Wednesday night due to a lightning strike.

Norfolk fire officials say the strike hit the home’s garage and the fire spread to the main house in the 3500 block of Dominion Ave, off E. Little Creek Road. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attic on arrival just after 8 p.m., and the fire was marked under control at 8:46 p.m.

The home’s four occupants have been displaced.