(GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV) WVNS — Buying a fresh Christmas tree from a farm or store will usually cost at least $50-100, but if you’re willing to do a lot of the work yourself, a Christmas tree permit for the Monongahela National Forest is only $5, plus a service fee.

For the first time since 1970, the Monongahela National Forest is allowing those brave enough a chance to find the perfect Christmas Tree from the same forest the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree came from.

After obtaining a permit, there are specific requirements to follow while hunting for your tree. Tree cutting is permitted in designated area only in the Marlinton, Greenbrier, and White Sulphur Ranger districts with maps available from the US Forestry Service. No tree within 100 feet of a roadway. No tree from live lumber sales areas. Do not cut a tree greater than 4 inches in diameter at breast height. And be able to transport your tree safely wrapped in a tarp and secured to your vehicle.



Such a rare opportunity from the Monongahela National Forest that two of our own couldn’t pass it up. 59News Producer Harper Emch and Meteorologist Bradley Wells tried their hunting skills for that perfect Christmas Tree with some success…and failures. Learning quickly that some trees are off limits and maps are very important.



For a full list a details on the Christmas Tree Permit program with the Monongahela National Forest, reach out to the Marlinton Ranger District at (304) 799-4334, the Greenbrier Ranger District at (304) 456-3335, or the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District at (304) 799-4334. To obtain your own permit for a once in a lifetime Christmas memory visit the forestry service website here.