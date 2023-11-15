HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – This holiday season, find places to donate food or toys to families in our community.

Virginia

When: November 17-19, 2023. Times dependent on location.

What: Help local foodbanks throughout Hampton Roads through monetary or food donations. Donations benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and the Foodbank of the Albemarle. Recommended donations, include: Turkeys, hams, traditional sides, fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean canned protein. View the full list at the link here.

Where: You can make donations in-person at the five locations, below. Click here to view more information including hours of operation at each location.

Hampton: Kroger at Coliseum Central, 1050 W. Mercury Blvd.

Kroger at Coliseum Central, 1050 W. Mercury Blvd. Virginia Beach: Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy.

Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy. Yorktown: Kroger, 5007 Victory Blvd.

Kroger, 5007 Victory Blvd. Suffolk: Kroger, 1017 University Blvd.

Kroger, 1017 University Blvd. Moyock: Moyock Welcome Center, 106 Caratoke Hwy.

When: Through December 31. Click here to see drop-offs with the WAVY team.

What: Coats for Families collects new and like-new coats for all ages and sizes. Donations are welcome at drop-off locations and events.

Where: Click here to find full list of drop-off locations around Hampton Roads.

When: This holiday season 2023.

What: Drop off donations of winter clothes, hygiene products, and nonperishable food for this winter giving event.

Where: At these RnR Tire Express locations, below:

Chesapeake , 1420-L Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, Virginia 23320

, 1420-L Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, Virginia 23320 Norfolk , 818 B East Little Creek Rd. Norfolk, Virginia 23518

, 818 B East Little Creek Rd. Norfolk, Virginia 23518 Virginia Beach , 623 First Colonial Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23421

, 623 First Colonial Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23421 Suffolk,1100 N. Main St. Suffolk, Virginia 23434

Gloucester

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Toys For Tots

When: Donations welcome through December 11

What: The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Toys for Tots program. Toys for Tots collects and gives out toys for children during the holiday season that are less fortunate. Toys should be new, in original packaging and unwrapped.

Where: Lobby of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, 7502 Justice Dr

Newport News

The Andrew Shannon FEEDING 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration

When: Saturday, November 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m. or until supplies last

What: For 23 years the annual event has helped those in need.

Where: New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive

Norfolk

When: Sunday, November 19 from 1-4 p.m.

What: At this holiday event, buy treats from East Beach Circle Bakers this holiday season. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies from Stroll East Beach magazine will be on-site. Bring a new unwrapped toy or monetary donation for the Toys for Tots program. Kids can also take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Where: 4550 E Beach Drive

When: Now until December 13, military families can apply to receive an Operation Holiday Joy box, complete with holiday sides and either a turkey or a ham. Military families must register in advance at this link. The distribution event will take place at Armed Forces Brewing Company (AFBC) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 20, 2023.

What: Armed Forces Brewing Company proudly announces its partnership with Hampton Roads

Armed Services YMCA, the Norfolk Admirals, and 106.1 Country in support of Operation Holiday Joy, an initiative to provide holiday meals to military families facing food insecurity in Hampton Roads.

Where: Armed Forces Brewing, 211 W 24th St, Norfolk, VA 23517

More information: The public is encouraged to contribute by dropping off food donations at Hampton Roads Armed Services YMCA Monday to Friday at their headquarters, 1465 Lakeside Road in Virginia Beach, VA, until December 15, 2023. The following donations are requested: Boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, boxed brownie mix, canned corn, canned green beans, canned cranberry sauce, gravy, mac and cheese. Food donations can also be brought to the November 17 and December 8 Norfolk Admirals’ games at Norfolk Scope.

Virginia Beach

Salt Church of Virginia Beach Turkey Drop and Fall Fest

Salt Church of Virginia Beach is Partnering with Dave’s BBQ to hold its annual Turkey Drop and Fall Fest outside of the Beach Cinema and Alehouse on Sunday, November 19, immediately after the 10 a.m. Worship service.

Salt Church asks the community to donate frozen turkeys each year during its Turkey Drop, an event that benefits the Union Mission in Norfolk. Their goal this year is to donate at least 250 frozen turkeys.

The Turkey Drop will happen in conjunction with Salt Church’s Fall Fest, a family-friendly event that will feature games, a bounce house for kids, catered food from Dave’s BBQ, face painting, and fun for the whole family!

Feel free to bring a frozen turkey or two to Salt Church’s service, 10 a.m. at Beach Cinema Alehouse on Sunday, November 19, and stay afterward for a fun fall event for all ages!