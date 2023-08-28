A police said Naima Liggon, 16, and friends went to McDonald's. She and another girl got into a fight about sweet and sour sauce. That's when the girl is accused of stabbing her.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the killing of a 16-year-old girl from Maryland Sunday morning took place after she and her accused murderer fought over sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Det. Brendan Jasper testified at the arraignment of the 16-year-old girl whom police arrested for the murder of Naima Liggon. MPD said both girls were from Waldorf, Md.

Jasper said the teenagers met three other people in Oxon Hill, Md., then drove to D.C. to go to a party. After leaving the party, the group headed to McDonald’s, located in at the corner of 14th and U streets NW.

The three other people who were with the girls told police that after the group got back into the car, the 16-year-old girl got into a fight about sweet and sour dipping sauce with Liggon. Jasper said they got out of the car and that during the fight, the other girl stabbed Liggon in her abdomen and chest.

The three other people took Liggon to Howard University Hospital where she died. They told police that the 16-year-old girl accused of killing Liggon left the scene of the stabbing on foot. Officers found her in the 1300 block of U St. NW. They said they found a black pocketknife on her.

Liggon, who was a student at Thomas Stone High School in Charles County, Md., died the day she was to start school for the academic year.

The 16-year-old girl’s lawyer asked the judge to put the girl on a 24/7 curfew, rather than order her to be held. In the end, the judge said that the girl should be placed in the custody of the Youth Services Center in Northeast.

The next hearing for the 16-year-old was set for Sept. 1.