FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — Ferrum College will hold a press conference Tuesday, January 9, to introduce its new head football coach. The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountains Room, located inside Franklin Hall on the Ferrum campus.

Ferrum’s new head football coach will be the ninth in school history, and will follow Cleive Adams, who served the past four years as head coach before being named Director of Athletics in December 2023.

Ferrum Head Football Coaches (years)

Sam Webb 1955-56 (2 yrs); Carson Barnes 1957-58 (2); Lewis Lane 1959 (1); Hank Norton 1960-93 (34); Dave Davis; 1994-2010 (17); David Harper 2011-15 (5); Rob Grande 2016-19 (4); Cleive Adams 2020-23 (4)