GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — School officials in the county of Greensville have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting death of a student was also a student at Greensville County High School.

“Last night, a Greensville County High School student was killed in what appears to be a senseless act of violence,” Dr. Kelvin Edwards, superintendent of Greensville Schools, wrote.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday night, and resulted in the death of 16-year-old Sean Shewey, a Greensville County High School student.

His family told 8News that he was walking down South Braxton Avenue with his sister and her fiance just before the shots were fired.

Sewey’s sister was also injured in the shooting and had to be airlifted to a Richmond hospital, but has now been released. It was her fiance who ran to get help.

Kenneth Bennett, who lives on South Braxton Avenue and witnessed the shooting, told 8News the scene was horrible to see.

“I heard a pop, then the young lady went down, the young man turns, they were just down the street, and then a second pop. And then he went down,” he said. “I really, I can’t really describe it. I just ran out to see what I could do to help, you know, the individuals that were down on the ground.”

Bennett added that the neighborhood is unfortunately no stranger to gun violence, and that there have been a number of shootings in the area.

Edwards wrote that there was “no active threat” following the shooting, and that a suspect had been arrested — another student at Greensville High.

“We have canceled classes at Greensville County High School today as an added precaution and due to the trauma that this event will have on our students, staff, and families,” Edwards wrote.

He added that trauma counseling would be available for all students.

The suspect, a minor, has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and the reckless handling of a firearm causing injury.