Feed More receives 40,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods, Kroger

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Smithfield Foods, Kroger and NASCAR driver Aric Almirola came together to donate 160,000 servings of protein to Feed More during Hunger Action Month.

The Virginia-based company — Smithfield — said they were thrilled to be able to make the donation and help their neighbors in need.

“As a global food company, Smithfield’s social purpose is to end hunger and we are committed to working with like-minded partners like Kroger to make that a reality,” Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods said.

Smithfield and Kroger teamed up for the donation, which aligns with Kroger’s ‘Zero Hunger|Zero Waste plan.’

“We have made a commitment to ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste across our company by 2025, but we can’t do this work on our own,” Allison McGee, Kroger’s affairs manager said.

This is the 43rd large-scale donation made by Smithfield during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes tour.

Feed More has been in Central Virginia for more than five decades. The food bank collects, prepares and distributes food across 34 counties and cities.

“It’s because of generous partners like Smithfield and Kroger that we are able to carry out our mission and help the nearly 200,000 individuals who don’t know when or from where they will receive their next meal,” Tim McDermott, chief development officer for Feed More said.