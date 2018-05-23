FBI launches campaign to educate public on hoax threats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI says it’s looking to remind communities that hoax threats are not a joke.

The bureau announced Wednesday it is launching a campaign aimed at educating the public on the consequences of posting such threats to schools and other public places.

According to the FBI, law enforcement agencies often see an uptick in threats in the wake of deadly shootings like the ones in Santa Fe, Texas and Parkland, Florida.

Numerous schools in the Hampton Roads region received unsubstantiated threats following the Parkland massacre — with Virginia Beach City Public Schools reportedly getting more than 20. Some of the threats led to arrests.

Making a false or hoax threat toward a school can lead to a federal charge, and a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Laura Caso will have more coverage on the new campaign tonight on WAVY News 10.