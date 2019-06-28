Father pleads guilty to homicide, abuse charges in death of 4-year-old son

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court this week to charges related to the 2017 death of his 4-year-old son.

In April of 2017, police and paramedics were called to Rayvon A. Messer’s home for a report of child shot.

The child sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Messer pleaded guilty Thursday to felony homicide and child abuse/neglect and could serve a maximum of 10 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing for the convictions is scheduled for Oct. 18.