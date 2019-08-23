Father of Newport News man killed at Wawa in May pleading for information to find shooter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly three months after his son’s murder, a Newport News father is still searching for answers.



Newport News police say someone gunned down 25-year old Darius Gatling at a Wawa gas station off Warwick Boulevard back on May 26, but no one has been arrested.



Timothy Veney said Gatling was his only child.

He’s hoping someone will come forward with information so his family can get closure.

“It’s really taken a toll on me and my family,” Veney said.

Veney said he heard about the shooting that morning, but didn’t realize it was his son until police showed up at his job.

“A detective walked in the store and I built up enough confidence to ask ‘was it my child?’” he said. “Its hard. It’s real hard.”

No suspect has been arrested. Veney said each day is a battle knowing his son’s killer is still out there.

“I’m going to church. That’s keeping me grounded, but I have my days where I don’t go because I’m just ready to explode,” Veney said. “My church family and my family at work — if it weren’t for them two organizations right there, I don’t know where I’d be at right about now.”

Veney remembered his son as a loving friend to others. He said he still waits for Darius to knock on the window.

“Happy go lucky, just put a smile on everybody’s face,” Veney said. “It’s just been rough. I’m trying to stay positive but I’m getting down at the same time.”

He said his focus now is getting justice for his son. He’s pleading for anyone to speak up so police can find whoever pulled the trigger.

“Y’all think of it like it’s one of y’all family members,” Veney said. “Go to the police if you want to, you don’t have to go and tell me. Just say something. I just need closure.”

Police tell 10 On Your Side the investigation into this homicide is ongoing.

If you have information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP