Police on the scene of a fatal crash investigation at S Independence Blvd. and Dahlia Drive on Sept. 18, 2023. (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A fatal crash was reported in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

The northbound lanes of S Independence Blvd. are currently closed to traffic between Dahlia Drive and Nesbitt Drive.

Please avoid the area, but if you have to travel this way, there are detours in place.

Police dispatch confirmed it received the first call about the crash at S. Independence Blvd. and Dahlia Dr. at 9:45 a.m.

Images from the scene show a motorcycle in the road. WAVY has reached out to police for more information.

