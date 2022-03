SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers and a sedan early Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Sussex County.

It happened around 4:07 a.m. at mile marker 29 on southbound I-95, State Police say.

The right lane of I-95 northbound and right lane of I-95 southbound were shut down for the investigation.

Police said more information would be released when it’s available.