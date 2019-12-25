Fashion designer gives back to 10 Hampton Roads families in need

Hampton, Va. (WAVY) — A famous fashion designer from Hampton Roads is giving back to the community on Christmas Eve.



Delicia Cordon moved away from the area about 12 years ago.

This year during her annual trip home for the holidays, she wanted to spread some Christmas cheer.

“I’ve heard so many unfortunate stories,” said Cordon. “What better time than now to give back?”

Families in need contacted her on social media. One family just lost their home following a fire.

“It’s just the best feeling ever to give back. Especially when its something as unfortunate as losing everything in a fire. I could not imagine. I want to do whatever I can just to help out and make the kids happy, ” she explained.

Happening Now: Fashion Designer and #757 native Delicia Cordon @MsDeCordon gives back to 10 families this #christmas



Tune into @WAVY_News at 4p.m. for the story. pic.twitter.com/9lndZViZJO — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) December 24, 2019

Joined by her two children and friends, the group handpicked and delivered the gifts to 10 different families on the Peninsula.



“The best part is just to see the kids happy when they wake up. I love kids and my kids are fortunate enough to wake up on Christmas day with gifts. I wanted to be able to help others that may not be as fortunate and help them as much as I can,” she said.

It was put on her heart to give back to her hometown since people were so supportive after a home invasion in 2018.



Cordon plans to help even more families next year.