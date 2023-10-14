FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville middle schooler is sharing his story through his own book.

Xzavier Williams, better known as “Ziggy,” approached his mom with the idea about a year ago. Now the book is finished, and Ziggy is ready for readers to learn more about his life as a child with autism.

He decided to name the book, “Ziggy’s Super Brain.” His mother, Ashanti Williams, helped him get his thoughts on paper. She said the school and community support has been overwhelming since the book was finished.

“I’ve cried a lot this past week from the support that he’s received and it’s just amazing to know that his voice is being heard right now,” said Williams.

It focuses on what it was like for Ziggy to grow up with autism and the things that make him different from others around him.

“I hope that the world reads it for one, but mainly parents who are just now finding out their children are diagnosed with autism … and encourage them that it’s okay for your child to be unique. It’s okay for them to be who they are,” said Williams.

Ziggy, 13, said that he would like for a couple of famous people to read his book.

“Steve Harvey and Elizabeth Banks,” said Ziggy.

Farmville Middle School will be hosting a book signing in the coming weeks. “Ziggy’s Super Brain,” can now be purchased on Amazon.