Farm Fresh and Toys ‘R’ Us employee job fair scheduled for April 18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A job fair aimed at finding work for employees of closing retailers has been scheduled for April 18 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

When Supervalu Inc., which owns Virginia Beach-based Farm Fresh, announced stores would be shuttering their doors, Andy Adams, a director at one of the stores, said he couldn’t watch more than 2,600 jobs disappear without doing anything.

“My plan is to help as many people as I can,” Adams said.

In partnership with Opportunity Inc., Adams has organized a job fair titled “Spring Career Expo 2018 ‘Fresh beginnings start here.’ ”

Adam’s told 10 On Your Side last week what he was “really looking for is to drive this event to a level that Hampton Roads really hasn’t seen before.”

Following the story, the Virginia Beach Convention Center reached out to Adam’s to offer up the space for he event according to Adams.

“The support that was overwhelming from the community really made me believe in people again,” Adams said. “There will be a wide array of employers from retailers, insurance, healthcare, hospitality,city jobs. As well as financial advisors and colleges to help plan your future.”

The job fair is open to everybody, but Farm Fresh and Toys “R” Us employees are encouraged to wear their name tags to the event.

The event will run 2-6 p.m. on April 18 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.