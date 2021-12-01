Live: Family speaking after special grand jury’s decision not to charge VB officer who fatally shot Donovon Lynch

Look for live coverage starting at 1 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Donovon Lynch will speak at 1 Wednesday afternoon, a day after learning a special grand jury decided not to bring charges against the Virginia Beach police officer that shot Lynch back in March at the Oceanfront.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released the special grand jury’s findings on Tuesday during a two-hour presentation that included many of the same reports, maps, audio and video reviewed by the panel of 11 citizens.

The special grand jury, which met for months to hear witness testimony and review documents and other evidence, ultimately found that the officer that shot Lynch acted in self-defense and the defense of others after 50 shots had just rung out during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront. 11 people in total were shot and an officer was hit by a car. Norfolk native Deshayla Harris was the other person fatally shot and no arrests have been made in her case.

Lynch’s family is expected to share why they believe the investigation was mishandled by city and state officials, and will demand an independent investigation by federal authorities.

“While disappointed with the conclusions drawn by the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the state’s investigation, we were not surprised,” said Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father, on Tuesday. “It’s exactly why I’ve said from the beginning, that my son’s murder must be thoroughly investigated by federal authorities at the Department of Justice.”

