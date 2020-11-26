Family of Norfolk shooting victim offering $10,000 reward for information leading to suspect’s arrest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A family is grieving the loss of their loved one and still searching for answers weeks after his death.

31-year-old Joshua Paul died earlier this month after he was found in his car with a gunshot wound in Norfolk.

Police announced on Wednesday that the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide but no arrests have been made.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

“I miss his smile. I miss his face,” said Dana Paul, Joshua’s mother.



While many people spent the Thanksgiving holiday with family, Dana is remembering the part of her family that is no longer here.

“I miss my baby and we just want to get some sort of justice,” she said.

Joshua died on November 3rd.

That night, Norfolk police responded to a call for a gunshot disturbance on Bagnall Road. Officers found Joshua inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound.



Dana told 10 On Your Side he died on the way to the hospital.

“It’s been really hard for me and my family,” she said.

Police have not released the details leading up to the shooting but Dana said her son may have been meeting someone he recently met.

We’re told Joshua had just celebrated his birthday and had recently started a business.

He was also a father to two young kids.

“He was always happy, always smiling,” Dana said. “He was always trying to pick up everybody’s spirit.”



The family is offering a $10,000 reward to solve their son’s case.

“It was such a busy place, they say, that somebody had to see something,” Dana said. “It’s not going to bring my son back but bring some kind of closure to the family.”

She’s pleading for someone to come forward, she said if not for her, then for the kids her son left behind.

“Please. If you have a heart, please, just call in.”

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3 Tip mobile app.

