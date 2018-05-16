Family of mother killed in North Carolina talks need for closure

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Investigators in Northampton County, North Carolina, and the family of a young mother violently killed need answers.

24-year-old Shawte Williams was found dead on May 2, 2017, near US Highway 301 and Macon Price Road, just outside of Garysburg,

Williams was shot to death.

“I think about her, of course, every day of my life, every minute, every second I think about her smile,” said Williams’ mother Shirley Williams.

Williams said that she had not seen her daughter the night before and had filed a police report.

“It was just something about this that didn’t seem right and I didn’t know why.I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

It’s been a long year of waiting to solve the case for Williams’ family.

Shawte left behind two young children.

“It’s been hard. Some days I cry. Some days I don’t. I always pray to God to try to keep my faith that the people who killed my daughter will be caught and punished. She deserves that and so does we,” Williams said.

That’s why they’re hoping someone can give investigators information to solve the case.

Sheriff Jack Smith believes someone will step up because it’s a close-knit community.

“It’s sad to take someone away in this particular manner. I just wonder how a human being could take away another human beings life like that,” he said.

Williams was shot 18 times, including many shots to her head, chest, and upper body according to ECU’s Brody School of Medicine which performed her autopsy.

“24 years of age, that’s all she was when she was taking out of this world. I can’t think of anything she would’ve done that would justify for her to be taken out in this manner,” Smith said.

In March, Governor Roy Cooper approved a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

“We can’t work miracles.We can only work with what we have, and we’re not going to intentionally, falsely accuse anyone of doing anything, whether it’s murder or shoplifting,” Smith said.

Williams’ mother is praying that someone will come forward to get justice for her family.

“People need to put themselves in my shoes. What if that was your child hanging on the wall? What if that was your child in this box? I have to live with this every day of my life but it’s OK. God’s going to work it out,” she said.

If you have any information, you can anonymously call the Sheriff’s Office at (252)534-2611, the State Bureau of Investigations at 1-888-624-7222, or CRIME STOPPERS at 252-534-1110.