Family of Hampton hit-and-run victim still looking for answers two months after crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – While many people spent the day celebrating Christmas, the day was especially tough for a Hampton family touched by tragedy.

Today marks two months since 15-year-old Lizmaris Caba died in a hit-and-run crash, but the driver still hasn’t been found.

The family is desperate for answers and is praying the new year will bring closure.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re going to see her and she’s not there,” said Alex Feliciano, one of Caba’s family members. “A young child like she was and so full of life. It really, really hurts.”

A driver struck Caba and her mother as they were walking to church on Whealton Road and Todds Lane.

The person behind the wheel didn’t stop.

Two weeks after the crash, Hampton Police released new details about the suspect vehicle – a newer model white utility van, likely a Ford or Chevy, with no side windows and no ladder rack – but no one has been arrested.

“I know for a fact that there’s somebody that knows something,” said Feliciano.

Feliciano said the tragedy has been hard to accept.

“Those are things that are kind of hard to really comprehend – that there are people out there that would try to get away with these things,” he said.

He said the holidays have been tough, but the family wants to keep Caba’s name alive, along with Kayla Hiegl. Hiegl died in a hit and run crash, also in Hampton, two weeks before the teen.

We’re trying to make this not go cold you know. I know that’s a possibility, people just tend to forget because it’s not their family members,” Feliciano said.

They’re holding out hope someone will speak up.

“Nobody should go around in life with a burden like this,” Feliciano said. “We want closure.

If you have information, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 tips app. You can remain anonymous

