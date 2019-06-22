Family finds baby osprey injured after storms knock down nest

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — A family living along the Yeopim River in North Carolina found a baby osprey injured after Thursday’s severe weather knocked over a nest in their backyard.

WAVY viewer Cindy Mackey says they found the remains of the nest.

Two other ospreys in the nest were killed during storm, which she says brought “very strong straight line winds” to their area.

Mackey says she took the injured osprey to a Pasquotank County rehabilitator — who was then going to take the bird to the Cape Fear Raptor Center in Rocky Mount.

Mackey says her grandson named the bird “Harper.”