Family files lawsuit after 18-year-old inmate dies in Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On May 13, Marcia Keeling filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on behalf of her son, who died while in the jail’s custody.

In 2018, 18-year-old Davageah K. Jones, an inmate in HRRJ, was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead after live-saving procedures were unsuccessful.

Jones was being held on charges of breaking and entering and possession of marijuana from the City of Chesapeake and had only been at the jail since April 26.

May 14, Jones was transported to Norfolk General District Court where the judge suspended the hearing based on him appearing “acutely ill.” From there, the judge allegedly directed the public defender to get Jones medical treatment. Jones was allegedly returned to his cell with no treatment.

Jones was then found the next morning, on May 15, unresponsive in his cell where he was later pronounced dead.

The lawsuit alleges that the jail failed to proved Jones with proper care related to his multiple medical conditions including Type I diabetes — which required him to have insulin injections twice a day. The lawsuit also alleges that he was not given medication for any of his conditions for more than two weeks.

Additionally, the lawsuit states the Jones died from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” which is caused by an insufficiency of insulin.

Keeling has filed the lawsuit against “Correct Care Solutions, LLC” (HRRJ) for $18,850,000 in damages.

