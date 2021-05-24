Family dog killed in a double drive-by shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In the Saratoga section of Suffolk, residents are accustomed to interruptions. A nearby train crossing just outside the nearby peanut factory interrupts traffic and quiet time for families.

But on Saturday night, around 8 p.m., the interruption came in the form of gunfire in the 400 block of Wellons Street. A yellow two-story home was sprayed with gunfire; the occupant told WAVY-TV adults and children were inside when it happened.

Sadly, their dog in the front yard took a bullet and died.

“Victims reported that two cars drove by and fired at two residences and no one was inside the residences was hurt however there was a dog that was in the front yard and one of the residences; it was shot and killed,” said city spokesperson Tim Kelley.

According to residents, a duplex next to the yellow home was not hit by gunfire but an abandoned home on the other side of the duplex was hit with at least three bullets.

2021 has not been kind to the area. Statistics show police have responded to 10 violent crimes generally around the area of Peanut Park.

A surveillance camera had a trained eye on the crime scene but the owner told 10 On Your Side the video was not archived.

Police are bracing for an increase in gun violence in cities and small towns across the country. As the summer season approaches, city officials ask that residents be on the lookout for potential danger.

“People being vigilant, being aware of their surroundings, things like that when incidents do occur, reporting as much information to the police department as possible so they can investigate,” said Kelley.

Monday afternoon, Kelley told 10 On Your Side that police have no additional information to share on descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles.