Faith & community leaders to receive update on COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Faith and community leaders across Hampton Roads have been meeting weekly to help vaccinate the community.

On Tuesday, the “Get Out the Vaccine” virtual event will held once again with special guest, Senator Tim Kaine.

Other guests include Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of the Concerned Clergy 757 and Dr. Dwight Riddick, Senior Pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News. They expect to receive an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event is being held from 10-10:30 a.m.. To register, click on this link.