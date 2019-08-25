Failed traffic stop for possible DUI ends in crash, five hospitalized

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were injured Sunday morning when a driver refused to stop for police and crashed into another vehicle.

Around 3:36 a.m., officers say they attempted to stop a car for a potential DUI in the area of Bland Blvd.

According to Kelly King with Newport News Police, the driver refused to stop and continued to get onto Interstate 64 heading in the wrong direction.

Shortly after getting onto the interstate, the fleeing driver hit another car.

First-responders add that the suspect and two passengers, as well as the driver and passenger in the victim car, were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Newport News Police Department’s Crash team and Virginia State Police are investigating.

Charges for the suspect are pending.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.