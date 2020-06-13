Facebook video surfaces; police looking for information on ‘large fight’ and possible gunfire

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help investigating a possible large fight and shooting that happened Friday night after Facebook video surfaced showing the alleged incident.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight in the area of Bracey Street and Maplewood Avenue in Franklin.

While officers were on their way to the scene, another call came in saying that shots were fired in the same area.

When the officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings but no fighting and no one in the area with a firearm.

Police say there have been no injuries reported and no property was identified as having been damaged.

The Franklin Police have seen a Facebook video of what happened during this incident and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating any additional videos that may be available on social media sites.

If you have any information in reference to this case, or the Facebook video you can call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575, connect with them on Facebook, or call the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

