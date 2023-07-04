HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Although the sun and heat are nice for some while celebrating the 4th of July, it can be dangerous for others.

The CDC says, on average, 702 people die each year from heat-related issues. Virginia Department of Health recommends that people drink water, keep cool indoors, dress for the heat, and limit physical activity.

VDH says if you must work outdoors, drink two to four glasses of water each hour and take frequent breaks in a cool place.

Another important tip is to check on neighbors as people ages 65 and older are at a higher risk of heart illnesses.

Some signs to look out for are painful muscle cramps, heavy sweating, dizziness, vomiting, headache, or fainting. Those who show symptoms of heat cramps, exhaustion, or stroke should seek medical attention immediately.

Officials also remind people to not keep children or pets in cars, since car temperatures can be hotter than it is outside.

In Virginia and North Carolina, law enforcement can legally break into your car to get a pet.

If you’re hitting the beach, it’s expected that a lot of people will come out, so you are urged to go to a beach that’s staffed with lifeguards.

“Everything is in your favor by swimming by the lifeguarded beach, we are not perfect, nothing is guaranteed in this world but I can promise you are in a better place being out here with all the lifeguards looking over you,” said Tom Gill from Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service.