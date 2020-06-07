Exmore community comes together with police to honor George Floyd

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The Exmore Police Department worked with local community members to host an event in honor of George Floyd whose death has sparked nearly two weeks of protests against racial injustice.

On Saturday night, three speakers — Quintavion Washington, Dr. Arthur Carter, and Kelvin Jones — stepped up to share what police described as “inspiring and powerful messages” about community trust.

“We need to always remain vigilant and continue to earn the trust that our community gives us. Tonight, we witnessed that there is strength in numbers, and in this community, united we stand,” said the department on their Facebook page.





















Stay with WAVY.com for more updates on local news.

Latest News