NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, former Portsmouth police officer Cleshaun A. Cox, 31, was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor while on duty.

According to court documents, Cox admitted that on or about May 27, 2019, he encountered the 17-year-old victim while responding to a noise complaint as a Portsmouth police officer. After a more senior officer told the victim to drive home, Cox followed the victim in his marked police vehicle and instructed the victim to drive to a parking lot.

When they arrived at the parking lot, Cox offered the victim a “deal” telling her that he would not charge her for fabricated traffic offenses if she would perform a sexual act. Even thought the victim told Cox she did not want to engage in sexual acts with him, the former police officer instructed the victim to get into his vehicle. According to the press release, the victim complied with Cox out of fear believing she had no other choice.

Cox drove to an isolated area where he raped the victim. He admitted that he knew the victim was only 17-years-old and that she did not want to have sex with him. Cox also admitted to lying to state investigators about his actions that night.

“Sworn police officers are entrusted with safeguarding and protecting our community,” said Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office. “Cleshaun Cox broke that trust when he, while acting under color of law, physically assaulted a teenage girl and violated her rights to bodily integrity. I hope today’s sentence brings some semblance of justice to the victim and her family, as well as sends a message that officers who abuse their positions of power to commit abhorrent acts will be held accountable.”

In August 2021, Cox pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Circuit Court to charges of carnal knowledge and abduction, he was sentenced to serve five years in prison. Cox completed his state sentencing pending federal sentencing and served approximately 4.5 years in state custody.