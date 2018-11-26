Everything parents need to know about polio-like illness found in Virginia

NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — The Centers for Disease Control is reporting more cases of the virus called acute flaccid myelitis or AFM, which has doctors and the CDC scratching their heads.

So far, the CDC reports more than 100 cases have been confirmed in 27 states. However, it is still not clear what is causing the condition, which can develop after a viral infection.

According to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, there is one reported case of AFM at their hospital this year.

10 On Your Side is told the child was diagnosed this past fall. According to the hospital’s Division Director of Child Nuerology, Dr. Michael Strunc, AFM is extremely rare.

“If it occurred in one patient, there is not going to be an outbreak in that school or that neighborhood because it’s so rare,” said Strunc. “Like, one in a million.”

AFM grabbed attention in 2014, when 120 cases were reported nationally. The CDC says it counted 22 cases in 2015, 149 cases in 2016 and 33 cases in 2017. That appears to indicate an every-other-year pattern.

“We have not been able to find the cause of the majority of AFM cases,” said CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier. “We have detected enterovirus in several of these individual cases. AFM can be caused by other viruses such as enterovirus and West Nile virus as well as environmental toxins and autoimmune disease.

We are actually looking at everything. We are looking beyond the normal infectious diseases that can cause this,” Messonnier said.

The CDC does not name states with confirmed or suspected cases.

Depending on which part of the spine is damaged, different muscles can become weak or paralyzed. This can cause a range of symptoms, from difficulty lifting an arm to severe weakening of the muscles used in breathing. That can require use of a ventilator to help the patient breathe.

“Some patients will be treated with steroids and over time, weeks and months, they’ll recover and have dramatic recovery almost back to where they were, but often there is permanent injury to the spinal chord,” said Strunc.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Health sent a letter to clinicians across the state encouraging them to report patients immediately with clear signs of AFM. Doctor Strunc says if AFM is suspected, spinal fluid is sent directly to the CDC for testing and treatment happens immediately.

Doctor Strunc says AFM is not contagious because it is a consequence of a virus that causes a rare attack on your nervous system.

Last month, the CDC said that more than 90 percent of the 414 patients since 2014 have been children under the age of 4, although adults can also develop AFM. That includes a Wisconsin man who was diagnosed with AFM on his honeymoon. He and his wife both came down with a cold, but the groom’s illness got worse.

“So if kids or adults are experiencing weakness after a cold symptom, they should go get checked out by a doctor because it’s not normal to not be able to lift a limb just because you’ve had a cold,” said his wife, Bridget Spoerri.