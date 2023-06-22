CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – The world’s oldest African penguin died at the Metro Richmond Zoo at the age of 43, the zoo announced Thursday on Instagram.

“The Metro Richmond Zoo is saddened to report the passing of ET, the world’s oldest African penguin,” the post read. “She died peacefully on Saturday, June 17 from natural causes.”

ET, who lived at the zoo since 1995, was acting normally during her morning feeding, according to the post, but did not come over when called by her caretaker in the evening, which the zoo described as “highly unusual.” She was then taken to be seen by the zoo’s veterinary technician.

“At this point, it was clear ET was passing away. Her last moments were spent surrounded by many of the staff who cared for her throughout the years,” the zoo’s post continued. “Jessica Gring, one of our lead zookeepers, held ET in her arms and felt her take one last breath and then pass away.”

The penguin species’ average lifespan in the wild is between 15 and 20 years. But the zoo said when celebrating her 42nd birthday that they can live much longer at zoological parks.