Downtown Tunnel and the Berkley Bridge east of the Southern Branch of the Elizabeth River. Image provided by Elizabeth River Crossings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will have new toll rates in 2023.

According to a press release from the Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC), the changes are in line with the Comprehensive Agreement between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Take a look at the 2023 Toll Rates:

As of November 1, 2022, the Toll Relief Program has expanded eligibility requirements. Those who qualify can save 50% on up to 10 E-ZPass trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

Elizabeth River Crossings funds the relief program. Their contribution in 2023 will be more than $3.3 million and will increase by 3.5% yearly through 2036.

To see if you qualify for the Toll Relief Program and find out more information, click here.