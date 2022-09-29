NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — City officials in Newport News are monitoring Hurricane Ian’s trajectory and are preparing for its potential impact.

Kim Lee, a spokesperson for the city, tells 10 On Your Side crews have been working since the start of the week to prepare for the storm.

Come Friday morning they’ll begin 12-hour shifts so crews are on hand to respond as needed.

“The Wastewater Division has topped off generators and bypass pumps at our pump stations with fuel and the Stormwater Division is undertaking preventative maintenance efforts including cleaning/flushing storm drain catch basins, barscreen cleaning and ditch cleaning,” Lee stated.

Equipment to help clear potential blockages has been staged and barricades have been placed in low lying areas prone to flooding.

In Hampton, a city spokesperson says crews will begin clearing drains and debris Friday morning and have taken inventory of supplies on hand.

In case of any power outages or downed trees this weekend, keep a flashlight, batteries, cash and first aid supplies nearby. You never know when you’ll need them.