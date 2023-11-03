NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The beloved Elizabeth River Ferry III which once served as a unique transportation experience for Hampton Roads Transit is now up for sale.

According to Peoples Auction Company, Inc., the ferry will be up for auction until 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

The vessel measures 65 feet in length, 22 feet in breadth and 6 feet in depth with a gross tonnage of 57 and a net tonnage of 45. The boat is powered by two Volvo Penta Diesel Engines and features a 1200-gallon fuel tank, according to the auction listing.

The ferry celebrated its 40th year of service earlier this year.

According to the auction company, the ferry will sell regardless of price at public online auction. The boat is scheduled to be removed from its current port by Dec. 19.

Additional details for the ferry can be found on the Peoples Auction Company website.