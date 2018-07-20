Elizabeth City police warn citizens of increase in phone scams

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — There’s been an increase in phone scams targeting citizens in Elizabeth City, according to police.

The scams involve the victim being threatened by an unknown caller. According to Elizabeth City police, the caller tells the victim they need to send money if they want to see their family member again or says they owe money to the IRS.

In some of the cases, victims are asked to make a transaction through a prepaid card and read the numbers off the card to the caller, police say.

If you receive one of these scam calls, contact Elizabeth City Police Department by calling (252) 335-4321.