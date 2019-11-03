Elizabeth City Police make arrest in Saturday night shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A teenager is in custody after police say he shot another male subject on Saturday night.
According to a release, police say that they responded to 101 Alexander Court in reference to shots fired around 7:22 p.m.
Officers arrived at the area and stopped a vehicle nearby that was driven by the suspect, officials say.
A short while later, police say the male subject who was shot showed up at Sentara Albemarle Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
As a result of the shooting, police say they arrested Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 19 years of age, and charged him with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Discharge firearm in city limits
According to a release, Bilger was processed and placed in Albemarle District Jail under a $101,500.00 secured bond.
The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation.
If anyone has any information, please contact the department at (252)335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252)335-5555.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.