Elizabeth City Police make arrest in Saturday night shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A teenager is in custody after police say he shot another male subject on Saturday night.

According to a release, police say that they responded to 101 Alexander Court in reference to shots fired around 7:22 p.m.

Officers arrived at the area and stopped a vehicle nearby that was driven by the suspect, officials say.

A short while later, police say the male subject who was shot showed up at Sentara Albemarle Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As a result of the shooting, police say they arrested Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 19 years of age, and charged him with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Discharge firearm in city limits

According to a release, Bilger was processed and placed in Albemarle District Jail under a $101,500.00 secured bond.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the department at (252)335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252)335-5555.

