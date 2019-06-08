Elizabeth City Police issues alert after spike in heroin-related overdoses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County areas have seen at least five overdoses in the last 36 hours.

Two of those victims are now dead.

Several of the city’s officials have expressed their sincere concerns at the uncommon increase of recent heroin overdoses.

Emergency personnel believes the increase in potency has led to a sharp increase in heroin overdoses and deaths in the past several weeks.

As a result, the Elizabeth City Police Department is issuing an overdose alert.

“For those addicted to heroin or any other drug, extreme caution should be taken in its use,” says Chief of Police Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

If you would like to receive help obtaining the resources to break this extreme addiction, the Pasquotank-Camden EMS Community Paramedicine Program is here to help.

EMS can be contacted by calling (252)-335-1524. You can also contact the clicking on “Contact Us” at www.pasquotankcamdenems.com.

