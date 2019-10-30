Elizabeth City Police investigating Dollar General robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Tuesday night.

According to a news release from police, the suspect entered the Dollar General at 961 Old Stump Road around 9:30 p.m. and walked toward a clerk who was counting money.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, stole the cash and then ran from the store.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing gloves.

Elizabeth City Police are asking anyone who may have information on the robbery to call them at 252-335-4321 or 252-335-5555.