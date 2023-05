ELIZABETH CITY N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing boy.

Police say Ahziir Barnes, 12, was last seen near the 1000 block of Raleigh Street in Elizabeth City, N.C. on a black bicycle around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Barnes is described as 5 feet tall about 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321.