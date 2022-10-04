Firefighters respond to a reported gas smell at Elephant’s Fork Elementary in Suffolk on October 4, 2022. (Courtesy of City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Elephant’s Fork Elementary in Suffolk has closed for the rest of Tuesday due to an HVAC issue.

Suffolk firefighters originally responded to a report of a gas smell just after 8:50 a.m. and the building was evacuated, per Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore. Students were waiting in school buses and parent vehicles, Moore says.

Virginia Natural Gas eventually determined that the building needed to be closed for the rest of the day for repairs.

Moore says the school district notified parents of the incident.