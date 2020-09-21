Voter registration event Tuesday in Norfolk sponsored by Something in the Water’s Va. For The People campaign, Teens with a Purpose

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A community voter registration event is being held Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

It’s being held by local non-profit Teens with a Purpose in partnership with Va. For The People, a new nonpartisan campaign from Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival that encourages people to vote.

The event is called Pull Up at Purpose Park and is happening from 2-6 p.m. at 801 Church Street in Norfolk. In addition to registering to vote, you can also grab food and enjoy local music and art.

