VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A community voter registration event is being held Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.
It’s being held by local non-profit Teens with a Purpose in partnership with Va. For The People, a new nonpartisan campaign from Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival that encourages people to vote.
The event is called Pull Up at Purpose Park and is happening from 2-6 p.m. at 801 Church Street in Norfolk. In addition to registering to vote, you can also grab food and enjoy local music and art.
Latest Posts:
- Early childhood education virtual jobs event series to help fill workforce loss from COVID-19
- DOJ labels NYC, Seattle, Portland as cities ‘permitting violence,’ weighs pulling federal funds
- Voter registration event Tuesday in Norfolk sponsored by Something in the Water’s Va. For The People campaign, Teens with a Purpose
- WAVY-TV 10 partners with Norfolk State University for U.S. Senatorial debate
- Hampton police investigating Sunday shooting on West Pembroke Avenue