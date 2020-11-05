Virginia Department of Elections addresses ‘viral social media post’

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections addressed a viral social media post this morning that had Virginia voters confused about the status of their ballots.

The department of elections said they were getting calls from voters who said that the website wasn’t showing that their votes was counted on Election Day.

According to elections officials, the data isn’t communicated to the department of elections right away. It may take up to a few days before the data is on the website.

“This data is sent to the Department of Elections only after the canvass occurs by local electoral boards in the days immediately following the election. It may take a few days for your vote from 2020 to show up on our website, but please do not be alarmed,” the department tweeted.

We've had calls from voters based on a viral social media post directing voters to check our website to see if their vote counted. Please note, that data is not communicated to the Department of Elections automatically on Election Day. 1/2 — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) November 5, 2020

8News has reached out to the Department of Elections for a copy or link to the viral social media post.