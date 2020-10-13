Virginia Beach actor shares experience about ‘The West Wing’ reunion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A popular TV show from the early 2000s will soon air a reunion special and a local actor says he was grateful to be a part of it.

HBO Max will air “The West Wing” reunion special on Thursday, October 15. It’s to benefit, When We All Vote, a non-partisan non-profit organization that encourages voter turnout.

Jeff Mooring, who played reporter Phil on the show, says he was shocked that he was invited to be a part of the reunion.

“It was a pleasure and very fantastic. They could’ve had anyone step in and say my line,” he said.

Mooring says an agency he used to work with out of Washington received the invitation from the production company of “The West Wing” inviting him to join despite having few lines. The actor spent a few days in California filming and got to see old friends and cast members like Martin Sheen, who’s now in his 80s.

“To watch his eyes click when the light comes on when he’s about to do Bartlet, it’s spectacular,” he said.

Mooring, who grew up in Tidewater Gardens and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, got the opportunity to be on the hit show after working with creator and screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin on another show, Sports Night.

“I think Aaron Sorkin is the best writer of our time and I’m very proud to have been involved with anything he’s done and I hope there’s more,” he said.

When asked why he believes people are still interested in watching “The West Wing,” which is available on Netflix, Mooring thinks it’s because of what it stands for.

“‘The West Wing’ created kind of the perfect world. We were never told if the president was a Democrat or Republican,” he said. ” It was the perfect world of see-how-well-this-can-work-when-people-try-to–do-the-right-thing. We live in a world where partisanship makes it hard to not be at each other’s throats, but ‘The West Wing’ kind of rings at something that could be. That’s how I felt at this reunion.”

The episode will be available on HBO Max.

“Don’t blink or you’ll miss me but it’s worth watching,” Mooring said.

