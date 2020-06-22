Some Republican primary polling places changed in Isle of Wight, Virginia Beach

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re planning to vote in the June Republican primary in Virginia Beach or Isle of Wight, make sure you double-check you’re going to the right polling place.

Some polling locations have changed in those two localities.

Click here to look up your polling place.

In Virginia Beach, voters will cast ballots for members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District.

There are 11 temporary polling location changes for the primary. Those who are affected by the changes should have received notice by mail.

Here are the changes in Virginia Beach:

Point O’ View (0022) Moved to Arrowhead Elementary School 5549 Susquehanna Drive, 23462

Kings Grant (0047) Moved to King’s Grant Elementary School 612 N. Lynnhaven Road, 23452

Stratford Chase (0051) Moved to Indian Lakes Elementary School 1240 Homestead Drive, 23464

Shannon (0053) Moved to Kempsville Elementary School 570 Kempsville Road, 23464

Sherry Park (0057) Moved to Woodstock Elementary School 6016 Providence Road, 23464

Glenwood (0058) Moved to Salem High School 1993 Sun Devil Drive, 23464

Colonial (0065) Moved to Centerville Elementary School 2201 Centerville Turnpike, 23464

Manor (0068) Moved to Kempsville Middle School 860 Churchill Drive, 23464

Buckner (0074) Moved to Green Run Elementary School 1200 Green Garden Circle, 23453

Indian River (0097) Moved to Salem Middle School 2380 Lynnhaven Parkway, 23464

Independence (0098) Moved to Windsor Oaks Elementary School 3800 Van Buren Drive, 23452



Election officials in Virginia Beach also said many voters who applied for an absentee ballot through the mail have not returned it. It’s not too late. On election day, June 23, go to the Municipal Center, Building 14 – and after presenting a Photo ID, voters can drop off their own ballot “curbside” on the Princess Anne Road side of the building.

Voters in Isle of Wight will cast their ballots for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives 3nd District Tuesday.

Here are the changes in Isle of Wight:

The Windsor Precinct, formerly located at the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department Moved to Windsor Town Center 23361 Courthouse Highway, 23487

Carrsville Precinct, formerly located at the Carrsville Volunteer Fire Department Moved to Carrsville Community Center 5336 Carrsville Highway, 23315

Cypress Creek Precinct, formerly located at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Smithfield Moved to Smithfield Center 220 N. Church Street, Smithfield



Voter Resources