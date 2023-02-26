RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment (R-James City County) confirmed Sunday night that he will not be running for a ninth straight term.

The Senator confirmed the news with 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall and when asked about his retirement, Sen. Norment said “It is time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This news comes after Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) announced last week that he will also not be running next year.

Sen. Norment and Sen. Saslaw have switched back and forth between minority and majority leaders since 2008.

This is breaking news and will be updated.