Result to come Friday in Virginia Beach House of Delegates recount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Election staff worked late into the evening on the recount of the House of Delegates race in the 85th District that pitted incumbent Alex Askew (D) against Karen Greenhalgh (R).

The initial results had Greenhalgh with a lead of 127 votes in a race where more than 28,000 people voted. The margin was within the threshold of .5% to qualify for a state-funded recount.

Jeff Marks, chair of the Board of Elections, said Thursday night that about 37,000 city-wide early votes were still being sorted for those relevant to the 85th District, which includes western portions of the city including Kempsville and the Town Center areas.

Once those relevant ballots are sorted out, they can be recounted. That process will begin tomorrow at 7:30 AM in a conference room in Building 14 in the Municipal Center.

Marks said he is confident the final batch of votes will be recounted in time for the certification hearing that is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in circuit court.

By Thursday night election workers had identified only one ballot in dispute, pending the Friday morning recount of the remaining ballots.